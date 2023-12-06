DPP DENIES CONSENT TO PROSECUTE MILES SAMPA FOR FORGERY- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



DPP DENIES CONSENT TO PROSECUTE MILES SAMPA FOR FORGERY

“I regret to advise that consent to prosecute this matter cannot be granted because of current civil proceedings in the High Court of judicature of Zambia bearing on

the same subject matter.”

DPP LIKELY TO ENTER NOLLE PROSEQUI

Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Gilbert Phiri SC has declined the request to prosecute Miles Sampa for forgery claiming that similar matters are before the Lusaka High Court and may prejudice the cases.

However the matters before the Magistrate Court are criminal and take precedent.

Below is the full letter from Gilbert Phiri SC.

RE: PERRMISSION TO CONDUCT A PRIVATE PROSECUTION – THE PEOPLE

V MILES BWALYA SAMPA AND MORGAN NGONA

I refer to your letter dated 28th November, 2023 regarding the above captioned

matter.

The contents therein are duly noted.

Upon careful perusal of your request including the documents enclosed, I regret

to advise that consent to prosecute this matter cannot be granted because of

current civil proceedings in the High Court of judicature of Zambia bearing on

the same subject matter.

This office is ever so mindful of the need to maintain the integrity of the judicial system and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of

the legal process.

Kindly be accordingly informed.