

DPP GRANTS CONSENT TO PROSECUTE MWAMBA FOR HIS CALLS FOR A NATIONAL SHUTDOWN

Lusaka- 23rd February 2024

The Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri SC has granted authority to prosecute Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba over his calls made in November 2024 for a national shutdown to protest emerging threats against democracy.

This came to light when the Mwamba appeared before Lusaka Magistrate, Hon. Chrispin Hampungani.

The matter was adjourned to 1st March 2024 for Mwamba to take plea.

Below is the Consent to Prosecute;

CONSENT TO PROSECUTE

EMMANUEL MWAMBA accused herein stands charged with one count of the offence of

Seditious Practices contrary to section 57(1)(c) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE being that EMMANUEL MWAMBA, on the 4th day of

November, 2023, at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, on a Facebook page did publish seditious material entitled National-wide

shut down “This amendment to the Patriotic Front Office Bearers remains illegal.”

“Like the ilegal changes at parliament or anywherelse, the extral-Ordinary General

Conference that made Miles Sampa PF President, remains illegal and was held outside the provisions of the Patriotic Front Constitution.”

“The Patriotic Front shall not be stolen by a stooge installed by President Hakainde Hichilema. Parliament,Courts and registrar of Societies will Not deliver justice.”

“Family let’s reclaim our Democracy and

Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national-wide shutdown”

DIRECTOR O F PUBLIC

GILBERT A. PHIRI,

HEREFORE, NOW,

PROSECUTIONS for the Republic of Zambia, pursuant to the powers vested in me by

section 58 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia do hereby give consent for prosecution of EMMANUEL MWAMBA for the offence of Seditious Practices contrary

to section 57(1)(c) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.