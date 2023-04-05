The State has entered into a Nolle Prosequi in regard to former Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri minutes before the Judgement was read.
And the court has discharged her immediately. However Judgement has been reserved and will be read at 15hrs in regard to Shabby Chilekwa.
Mumbi Phiri has been in prison since February 2022.
Praise singers, gather her so I can nyoza you some.
I kept telling you all that this case would end in a Nolle.
This case was all about victimisation and revenge by Hakainde. I personally do not like Mumbi, but I told you this case, like many others before the courts right now, was going nowhere.
No I am not a prophet, I can just recognise bullshit and injustice when I see it.
Now Mumbi will sue the state. And tax payers money will he used to pay her.
This Hakainde is costing us a lot of money. He is becoming a liability to our cause for a just and clean Zambia.
Nolle means you can be rearrested so it is not
Over and she cannot sue just for correction.
