DPP-&-MILINGO-&-EDGAR are FAMILY?

with EDGAR LUNGU being the. DAD-UNCLE (late dad’s brother) to MILINGO LUNGU, who is the DPP LILIAN SHAWA SIYUNYI’s UNCLE (Cousin to her late Dad SHAWA)……

Read Hon REAGAN ZULU’s Article below:

WE HAVE SPOTTED THE NEPOTISM, TRIBALISM, DELINQUENCY, INCOMPETENCE, CORRUPTION AND MISCHIEVOUSNESS AT THE DPP’S OFFICE.

Things begin to unfold slowly!

Mr. MILINGO LUNGU, the former KCM LIQUIDATOR, is believed to be a COUSIN to the current DPP’s FATHER.

The DPP’s FATHER Mr. SHAWA was also a former Barclays Bank Manager at Long Acres.

Mr. MILINGO LUNGU was accused of stealing and laundering the sum of K4.4 million from KCM.

On 7th April, 2022 the DPP Ms. LILLIAN SHAWA SIYUNYI, who is therefore also to be believed to be a NIECE to the said accused Mr. MILINGO LUNGU, entered a NOLLE PROSEQUI in the case against her UNCLE, MILINGO LUNGU, SON/NEPHEW to EDGAR LUNGU, in order to protect him.

Country men and women of Zambia, if you follow this carefully, you will notice SOMETHING FISHY going on in this case!

In the first place Mr. MILINGO LUNGU resigned from his post a few days after being accused!

He was arrested but then his NIECE, the DPP entered a NOLLE PROSEQUI.

Then the DEC Director General Madam MARY CHORWA ordered for the accused to be rearrested.

Upon seeing this, the DPP demanded for the DEC Director General to exculpate herself for rearresting Mr. MILINGO LUNGU.

What next??

If the relationship between the accused and the DPP, and EDGAR LUNGU is true, then Zambia needs to be serious.

This country isn’t a family business where each member of the family can just come, reap and go without sowing.

These are reasons why things are not making sense in this country. The poor gets poorer and the richer gets richer.

Just who will be brave enough to take no chances and deal with these long standing criminals in this country?

The current government promised to take no chances in the fight against corruption but it seem they are also reluctant.

Fellow Zambians, what are your opinions over this circus going on in this nation?