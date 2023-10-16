DPP SEEKS FORFEITURE OF FOREIGN JET, FAKE GOLD & $5.6 MILLION

The Director of Public Prosecutions has applied before the Lusaka High Court, Economic and Financial Crimes registry for a private jet used in the gold scam case to be forfeited to the State.

Drug Enforcement Commission Assistant Commissioner, Martin Chitamba says that on 13th August, 2023, information was received to the effect that a T7-WSS Global Express (GLEX) Jet from Cairo, Egypt suspected to be carrying prohibited articles landed around 17:15 hours at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

Mr. Chitamba says when the airspace application form completed by IBIS Air for the plane to land was viewed, it was discovered that the applicants had falsely declared that the aircraft was not carrying anything.

He says it took five hours for the five Egyptian nationals to allow the investigative team on the plane to inspect the aircraft.

Mr. Chitamba has also revealed that when the investigative team was finally allowed onto the plane, they found cargo such as, 602 pieces of brass pellets (a combination of copper and zinc metals) weighing a total of 127.28 Kilograms purported to have been gold valued at about $7, 636, 800, five (5) pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition and eleven (11) pistol magazines, a drilling machine and over $5.7 million dollars.

CREDIT: Diamond TV