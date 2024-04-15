DPP wants Tasila Lungu to disclose father’s cash input into Sinda farm

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has challenged Ms Tasila Lungu to provide clear documentation of her father, former President Edgar Lungu’s financial contribution towards the purchase and development of her farm in Sinda.

Ms Lungu has also been asked to give full disclosure of her father’s financial sources, which is necessary to ascertain the legality of the funds so gifted to her to acquire the said property.

In this matter, the DPP, Mr Gilbert Phiri, applied for a non-conviction-based forfeiture of Ms Lungu’s farm to the State for being tainted property.

Ms Lungu, however, opposed the application accusing the State of maliciously seeking to grab the farm because of her being the former President's daughter