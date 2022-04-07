DR. BRIAN SAMPA RESIGNS FROM GOVERNMENT

Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Dr. Brian Sampa, has with immediate effect, resigned from government where he has been serving as a medical practitioner.

Dr. Sampa tells Diamond News the decision to leave the civil service is because his firm stance to champion the rights of his members has come under constant conflict as an employee in government.

Dr. Sampa says the step taken follows a thorough reflection on his resolve to maintain his advocacy in the health sector.

Credit: Diamond TV Zambia