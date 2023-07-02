 Dr Chitalu Chilufya Expelled from from the PF central committee

DR CHITALU CHILUFYA EXPELLED FROM PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

…On grounds that there is nolonger a position for him in the committee

Reports suggest that Party Acting president Given Lubinda refused to readmit him without any charge letter or disciplinary hearing .

Despite a recommendation from the disciplinary committee, and well seconded by the PF Central Committee, to reinstate Dr. Chilufya, Mr. Lubinda has dismissed the former Minister .

Sources have disclosed that Mr. Lubinda claims that Dr. Chilufya was not remorseful adding that there was no place for him in the commitee.

The Central Commitee is the largest discision making organ of the former rulling party

