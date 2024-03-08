DR Congo denies signing military agreement with Russia

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has denied reports that it has signed a military co-operation agreement with Russia.

“There is, to date, no military co-operation agreement signed recently between Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the ministry of communication and media said in a statement on Thursday.

The denial follows an article published by Russian state-owned news agency TASS on Tuesday, which said that Russia’s government had approved a draft military co-operation agreement with DR Congo.

TASS, citing a government document, reported that the agreement entailed joint drills and exercises, military training and “visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request”.

DR Congo says the draft agreement in question was initiated by the two countries in 1999, but is yet to be signed.

“Currently, there is no bilateral discussion between the two parties for the effective implementation of this draft agreement. Under current conditions, the Democratic Republic of Congo is not considering any either,” the communications ministry added.

Russia has been boosting its military deals with African countries as it seeks to extend its political influence on the continent.

Through the Wagner mercenary group, Russia has been providing military assistance to the Central African Republic and the junta-led governments of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.