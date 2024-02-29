DR Congo leader condemns Chad violence

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has condemned the violence in Chad following the deadly attack on the headquarters of the National Security Agency (ANSE).

Several people were killed in Wednesday’s assault.

Mr Tshisekedi expressed concerns that the developments in Chad “are likely to disrupt the process of political transition”, with a presidential election scheduled for 6 May.

Mr Tshisekedi expressed his solidarity with the transitional authorities in the country.

He welcomed their decision for a quick “investigation to shed full light on the events in question with a view to identifying those responsible” and take them to court.

This is the first major reaction outside Chad since the alleged attack, which the government has been blamed on the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF).

The party denies it, saying its officials were there to look for the body of a member who had been arrested and then killed. It accuses soldiers of opening fire on its members.

It comes amid concerns over the whereabouts of the leader of the party, Yaya Dillo.

There has been tension in the Chadian capital N’djamena, amid heavy gunfire in several areas including the headquarter of the opposition party.