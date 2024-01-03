DR Congo opposition candidates rule out poll petition

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s main opposition candidates say they will not challenge the re-election of incumbent President Félix Tshisekedi.

The electoral commission on 31 December declared Mr Tshisekedi winner of the poll with 73% of the vote, with billionaire businessman Moïse Katumbi coming second with 18%.

Mr Katumbi, third-placed Martin Fayulu and Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege are among the candidates whose teams say they will not contest the results at the Constitutional Court.

The deadline to file a presidential petition in court lapses on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court will have seven days to consider an appeal and make a ruling. If no petition is filed, Mr Tshisekedi will be sworn in on 20 January.

The election was marred by widespread logistical and technical problems.