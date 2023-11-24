DR Congo promises to penalize soldiers connected to rebel organizations

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s army said it would punish any soldier linked to the mainly Hutu rebel group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The army said anyone – regardless of rank – who violates the ban on dealing with FDLR militias will be arrested.

The announcement follows US pressure on Congo and Rwanda to ease tensions between them.

Many believe that Rwanda formed the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group to fight the FDLR. Rwandan authorities have always denied accusations that they support this group.