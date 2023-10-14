Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens assault case against police in SA

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who reportedly collapsed while enroute to a court appearance earlier this week, has opened a case of assault against the South African Police Services, as she claims that she was forcibly removed and forced to travel from Bizzah Makhate Correctional Services Centre in Kroonstad despite being ill.

Magudumana reportedly collapsed at the Park Road Police station in Bloemfontein, as she waited to attend court.

Dr Magudumana, Thabo Bester and seven others are facing charges ranging from fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a prisoner escape and tampering with a corpse.

Free State Police Spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele confirmed that Magudumana had indeed opened a case.

“We can confirm that on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, the police at Parkweg SAPS registered a case of assault after Dr Nandipha Magudumana alleged that she was assaulted at Correctional Services detention facility in Kroostad, where she was apparently admitted in its hospital wing.

“The matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for further investigation and no one has been arrested thus far,” he said.

After she collapsed, Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung, said his client had been brought against her will from prison, as she preferred to recuperate and get medical attention.

“I was surprised this morning when I got a call from a journalist telling me that Dr Nandipha was taken by force to court.

“Right now, she’s on the floor and these are the harshest inhumane conditions anyone can be subjected to. Even accused persons have rights but now we are sitting with someone who is unwell and unfit to appear in court,” he said.