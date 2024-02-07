Dr. NEVERS MUMBA SLAMS OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

Dr. MUMBA SLAMS OPPOSITION ALLIANCE



MMD President NEVERS MUMBA says the proposed opposition alliance is a group of people coming together with a common hate for President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and not to deliver for the people of Zambia.



Dr. MUMBA says sentiments made by some of the opposition leaders show that they are making a hate movement against President HICHILEMA.



In an interview with ZNBC News, Dr. MUMBA said the proposed alliance will also serve former President EDGAR LUNGU as he does not have a political party.

CREDIT: ZNBC