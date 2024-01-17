DR.NEVERS MUMBA VISITS FUNERAL HOUSE OF THE LATE LT GENERAL BISHOP RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA.

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President, Dr.Nevers Sekwila Mumba today took time to visit the funeral House of late Honourable Ronny Shikapwasha.

Dr.Mumba, who was in the company of Senior party officials, was received by Former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, and Tivo Shikapwasha, son to the late General Shikapwasha, among other family members.

Dr. MUMBA also signed in the book of condolenses.

MMD MEDIA TEAM