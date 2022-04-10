Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says PF can bounce back to power if they sort out their leadership and that President Hakainde Hichilema remains vulnerable to a political rival who can exploit economic grievances in urban areas.
Of course PF can bounce back, though God forbid.
Problem is that HH was screaming from the roof top that PF were thieves, corrupt, oppressive etc etc.
Upto now, no PF member has been jailed for the allegedly rampant corruption. Same oppressive laws exist and he is abusing them.
So citizens will just think HH is a liar, the same way he lied that he would reduce prices of everything and demolish houses in forest 27.
A conman and a liar.
Arsewhore! Those PF thieves are already going to court to be convicted very soon. Lusambo and Wife, Malanji, Milingo, etc are already being tried and will go jail for sure!
So what shit are spewing here?
An intellectual obsessed with elections four years before they happen is a sign of stupidity. Ata chi lecturer ichi..can we focus on issues of governance and not who is winning the next elections.
That’s how crazy this ka graduate kamufikwakwa ya History. He wants elections every day kayili HH refused to give him a job. Let him rot on a student allowance.
The idyot has lost all the respect he had because of his misguided ego!!
PF cannot bounce back into Power….NEVER! Time to try other parties also. I refuse to vote for a party that mis-treated us Zambians. DP or Zambia Shall Prosper party.PF Never…its died & buried
Sick man, you only one vote “Mr Mad Prof”, and you can give it to PF, we don’t want your cursed Vote and no one will miss it!!
You are just one crazy chap ka graduate ka fikwakwa mu History.
Why do you think you can blackmail HH and UPND to give you a job?
Go and get one from PF you desperate chap! Ask, Lubinda, your president for a job as PF Secretary General, they have a vacancy and you fit the bill! Useless Arsewhore!
University lecturer is the wasted sperm PF can not come back in power sishuwa sishuwa.The only problem of HH is too slow to do things.
Unfortunately Sishuwa Sishuwa thinks sorting out the economy is a press button job. It’s not and is made even more difficult by the debt millstone around Zambia’s neck.