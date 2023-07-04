Drama as Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle throws heavy shades

Veteran Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle Edochie, has stirred drama online by throwing a heavy shade.

The teenager shared a caption on her Instagram story, addressing a man who chases two rats at once, stating such will catch none.

She wrote, “A man who chases two rats will catch none.”

Many claimed the young girl was addressing her father’s polygamous lifestyle. It’s no news that Yul Edochie married his colleague, Judy Austin, after over fifteen years of marriage with May Yul Edochie.

One Aubiegembock wrote, “In this life, if you hurt someone’s mother, in ways beyond wickedness – her children would NEVER forgive you. (Even if you are their father).”

Sharon wrote, “Before na papa Dey advise pikin but now na pikin Dey advise papa”