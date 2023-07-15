DRAMA AT SUPREME COURT AS ROBBERS, INCLUDING COPS, ARE GIVEN LIFE SENTENCES

By GRACE CHAILE

THERE was tight security at the Supreme Court yesterday with more than three warning shots fired by the anti-robbery squad, after nine men,among them,two police officers were sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour for aggravated robbery.

Some of the convicts’ relatives collapsed while others wailed as the nine men were drove away in the prisoners vehicle known as Kasalanga in local language. ….. read details in the Daily Nation tomorrow.

