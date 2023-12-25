DRC CATHOLIC CHIEF ON DRC POLL: It Was A Gigantic Disorder – Bishop Ambongo

Democratic Republic of Congo Catholic Church leader Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo has called the ‘chaotic electoral process’ a “gigantic organized disorder”.

While calling on the country leadership not to blame others for its own failures, the Cardinal regretted the lost opportunity.

Cardinal Ambongo says that what should have been a “great celebration of democratic values has quickly turned into frustrations” for many Congolese.

The cardinal is the latest senior leader in DRC to castigate the process.

The election commission continues with vote counting.

Part of the opposition called for mass protest on Dec 27. The country is still calm despite the deepening political fallout.