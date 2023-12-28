DRC NO LONGER A FREE STATE: Police Teamed Up With Tshisekedi’s UDPS Militia Group To Attack Non-violent Protesters In Kinshasa, Fayulu Regrets

Violent clashes this afternoon broke in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa where Police in working with a militia group sponsored by President Fèlix Tshisekedi’s party UDPS attacked protesters.

Protestants gathered at opposition leader Martin Fayulu’s ECiDe party Headquarters in Triomphal Avenue this Wednesday as they planned to hold a peaceful march to demand for the cancellation of the shambolic 2023 presidential elections.

However, Fayulu and other protestants could not go on with the march as they faced fierce repression from police and the UDPS militia group.

Several people were left injured from the attacks by armed police and the thugs from the ruling party who fired projectiles and teargas at the protestants.

Speaking in an interview following the attacks, Fayulu condemned the acts of repression and brutality by the police who unlawfully teamed up with criminals to attack innocent citizens.

“You saw how the police attacked us, our program was very simple, we gather little by little and at noon we should leave here to go to the CENI headquarters,

So, despite the fact that they blocked the exits to get here, we made a strategy with those of the activists who came from Tshangu, they put the young people of the UDPS who we call the force of progress to block the road and prevent this mass from arriving. They fired warning shots. So you see the violence with which the police prevent us from demonstrating” Fayulu explained.

Fayulu wondered how the state police could join forces with a militia group to incite violence against the people it has been tasked to protect.

“The police mix with the UDPS militia. Are we still in a state of rights? Can the police team up with a militia, can we not demonstrate? We said that we were going to demonstrate to say no to this electoral robbery,” he said.

Fayulu and the opposition continue to denounce the fraudulent presidential poll in which CENI has conspired with the ruling UDPS party to obstruct democracy and ensure Tshisekedi returns to power.-DRC News Today