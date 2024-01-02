DRC: Protests Erupt in Goma as Opposition Challenges Election Results

Protesters in Goma took to the streets on Sunday, responding to the opposition’s call for mobilization against the results of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, which saw President Felix Tshisekedi re-elected with over 70% of the vote, according to the country’s election commission.

The preliminary results, announced in Kinshasa, faced opposition demands and civil society calls for a rerun due to significant logistical issues casting doubt on the validity of the outcome.

Tshisekedi’s victory was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi with 18% and Martin Fayulu with 5%. Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, known for treating victims of sexual violence, received less than 1%.

With a turnout of more than 40%, the election saw 18 million people casting their votes. The results are now slated for confirmation by the constitutional court, as stated by election chief Denis Kadima. (Africa News)