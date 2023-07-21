DRIVER ABANDONS HIS CAR AFTER HITTING A MOTORBIKE RIDER TO DEATH



An unidentified driver fled the scene this afternoon abandoning his motor vehicle after hitting to death a motorbike rider.

The motorbike rider is reported to have carried 3 pillions among them a baby, all the pillions sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nakonde District Hospital.



The deceased has been identified by friends as Simon Sichizya of Ntindi village.

The accident happened at Chitamba village about 27 kilometers West of Nakonde Town.



An eye witness Joe Sinkamba has told Chete Fm News that the driver of the Toyota Hiance was coming from the West to the East direction when he hit into the motorbike from behind causing the rider to lose control of the bike.

,

He explains that the driver only stopped the car a few meters away from the scene of the accident and ran away abandoning his vehicle.

In the picture is the Toyota Hiace.

Chete FM