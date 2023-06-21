DRIVER BURNT BEYOND RECOGNITION IN SERENJE ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 20.06.2023 at around 0700hrs at Ika area 10km south of serenje turn off along the great north road.

The involved was unknown male person of unknown age and address a Tanzanian national who is on the run driving a Howo Tipper truck unregistered from north to Southern direction.



Also involved was Mr. Elasto Ngala aged 30 of Mbeya Tanzania who was driving a Faw truck and trailer registration number T104EBQ/T957EBW from south to Northern direction and also Mr. Selemani other names not known of Tanzania who was driving a Faw truck and trailer registration T604ECE/T758EBH from south to Northern direction with one passenger on board.



Accident happened when the first motor vehicle driver failed to keep to his nearside of the road hence he went and hit into the second motor vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction and eventually collided head on with the third motor vehicle which was also coming from the opposite direction.



Due to impact the first and third motor vehicles caught fire and in the process the driver of the third vehicle died on the spot as he was burnt beyond recognition while his passenger escaped unhurt.



The driver of the second vehicle also escaped unhurt. The first and third motor vehicles had their front parts burnt to ashes while the second vehicle had it’s wheel on the right side damaged.



The body of the deceased has been deposited in Serenje district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Cr: KNC TV