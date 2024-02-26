DRIVER SURVIVES AFTER, TRUCK CAUGHT FIRE ALONG KITWE-MUFULIRA ROAD

A truck belonging to YUAN CHENG International Logistics Company in Lusaka is reported to have erupted in flames, resulting in the loss of $2,100 in cash.

This incident occurred on February, 25, 2024 at around 09:30 hours.

The Shacman truck Registration Number AIE 2983ZM and horse Number AIE 3039ZM was been driven by Diars Chizela, 37 years.

In a statement availed, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba explains that, prior to the fire incident the driver was heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC-with an empty truck, and suddenly as he was driving he saw the fire which started from the fuses, later spreading to the other parts of the horse, which was extensively damaged in the process.

He says the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

He adds that immediately the driver saw the fire he stopped and moved out of the vehicle without injuries.

He has revealed that, the Police visited the scene and found that fire was already quenched by fire brigade from Kitwe and Mufulira.

Meanwhile, the Copperbelt Police Chief further stated that properties such as documents for the driver were burnt while two batteries for the vehicle were stolen by onlookers.

MAFKEN FM