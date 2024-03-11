DROUGHT IS A WAKE-UP CALL FOR IRRIGATION – Catholic Bishops

DROUGHT IS A WAKE-UP CALL FOR IRRIGATION – ZCCB

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) general secretary Father Francis Mukosa says the dry spell that has been experienced this year is a wake-up call for people to venture into irrigation farming.

Father Mukosa said in an interview that farmers who are using irrigation methods are doing well compared with those depending on rain-fed agriculture.

“We need to think ahead of time,” he said.

“Climate change is here to stay and it will not only be this year but also some other years, so it’s a wake-up call that we put up other measures and strategies.

“It is time to think of serious irrigation systems that can cushion the situation.”

Fr Mukosa said the Church has since started sensitising its members through various agricultural programmes on the importance of engaging in new practices such as irrigation.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail