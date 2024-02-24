DROUGHT TO AFFECT ELECTRICITY GENERATION – MUSOKOTWANE

Drought currently affecting Zambia is not only a threat to the country’s food security, but also the limited electricity generation.

Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has told Parliament that with the country’s dependency on hydroelectricity, lack of rains means power generations will be limited, hence the need for alternatives.

Dr. Musokotwane further states that government has no choice but to review the 2024 budget so as to finance vulnerable households affected by drought.

Dr. Musokotwane however, says the economy is poised to be in a very strong position this year going forward.

Diamond TV