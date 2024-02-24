DROUGHT TO AFFECT ELECTRICITY GENERATION – MUSOKOTWANE
Drought currently affecting Zambia is not only a threat to the country’s food security, but also the limited electricity generation.
Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has told Parliament that with the country’s dependency on hydroelectricity, lack of rains means power generations will be limited, hence the need for alternatives.
Dr. Musokotwane further states that government has no choice but to review the 2024 budget so as to finance vulnerable households affected by drought.
Dr. Musokotwane however, says the economy is poised to be in a very strong position this year going forward.
Diamond TV
At least it will help us compare your competence with that of the PF that governed when Zambia was faced with a drought in 2018/2019. This came on the heels of a world economic slowdown in 2016/2017 following the trade war between China and the US. The talk about alternative energy sources has to date not been realized.