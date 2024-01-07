DRUNK COP ADDRESSES MAGISTRATE AS MAMA G

A DRUNKEN police officer has escaped a three-month jail sentence after he was fined K225 for calling a local court magistrate Mama G while she was presiding over his case.

Mama G is a moniker attributed to popular Nigerian actor Patience Ozokwor.

When the court called Claver Lungu’s case, his wife informed the court that she had something to share with the court.

His wife then got her mobile phone and showed Matero Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga a text message which was sent by Lungu.

In the message Lungu accused Magistrate Mulenga of receiving a bribe from his wife.

“You think I don’t know that you bribed ‘chi’ Mama G so that she rules the matter in your favour? I can’t even pay that compensation money and child maintenance she ordered me to pay,” the message read.

After being addressed as ‘Mama G’ Magistrate Mulenga said it was unfortunate that Lungu who was supposed to protect the court as a police officer decided to belittle and insult her.

“It is disappointing that you insulted me while I am on duty. Instead of protecting me and the public, you are insulting me. I am not Mama G, I don’t look like Mama G. You should learn to respect people. You will be prosecuted because you are not above the law just like anyone else,” Magistrate Mulenga said.

Lungu told Magistrate Mulenga that he called her Mama G because he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Your honour, I am sorry, I am very sorry. I did not mean to call you Mama G and other things I said. Please exercise some leniency on me, I will become a better person,” Lungu pleaded with the court.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail