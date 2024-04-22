Drunk driver crashed into children’s birthday party, killing two children and injuring fifteen more

Two kids have died and 15 people got hurt when a driver who may have been drunk crashed into a birthday party at a boat club.

A boy and a girl, who were eight and five years old, died in an accident on Saturday, according to a police officer in Michigan. The crash occurred at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, which is around 30 miles south of Detroit.

Many people were badly hurt in the chaotic situation, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

He said: “The first responders said the scene was very chaotic and the people involved and those who saw it were very upset. ”

Two helicopters or ambulances took three kids and six grown-ups to the hospital. Some of them were really hurt.

Some people who were hurt got help right away where it happened, and some were driven to the hospital in private cars. The sheriff in Michigan said a 66-year-old woman was driving the car when she crashed into the building and went 25 feet inside.

He didn’t know who the lady driving the car was, but he said she was arrested for driving drunk and causing a deadly accident.

He said she was working with the police and might get more charges as they keep looking into the case.