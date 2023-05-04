Drunk Lusaka cop ends career with murderous May Day shooting

A low-ranking police officer of Lusaka has been shifted from the enquiries desk to the detention cells awaiting a long stay jail after he shot dead two people as he celebrated Labour Day on Monday.

It has been reported that constantable Hanjase Malichoni went drinking at a Bar in Linda Compound on Sunday and extended the party into the the early hours of Monday.

As he was leaving the bar, junkies attacked the 37 year old cop making away with his wallet and phone.

After the attack, the cop went to the police station retrieved a fireman, went back to the bar and opened fire on the people he found killing one on the spot and fatally injuring another who died later at the hospital.

Sources told Kalemba that Malichoni shot indiscriminately and shot people that were not involved in the attack.

According to a statement issued by Zambia Police Service deputy spokes person Danny Mwale,

the victims were rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals where one of them identified as Owen Kasenke, 34, of Linda Compound was pronounced dead upon arrival while the other identified as Gabriel Phiri, 29, also of the same Compound who sustained a gunshot injury to the abdomen was admitted to the same Hospital and left with a life fighting battle.

“The survivor, Gabriel Phiri was yesterday pronounced dead around 19:00 hours while in admission…”, Mwale revealed.

He said Police had instituted investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Before joining the mainstream Zambia Police Service, Malichoni had been reserve cop who rose to the rank of Supretendent but after being recruited and sent on training, he started from scratch in line with with law.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba