DRUNKEN POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS FELLOW POLICE OFFICER OVER A WOMAN.

An unidentified Zambia Police Service Officer armed with an AK 47 is on the run after he shot a fellow officer following a quarrel they picked up over a woman at a shebeen in Linda compound.

The incident happened around 02 hours yesterday morning when the officer and his colleague had a heated exchange of words over a lady yet to be identified.

“The two police officers in plain clothes were drinking at one of the local joints when one of them approached a woman within the drinking place. It was at this junction that the other officer told the friend that the lady he approached is a long-time girlfriend” the source explained.

When the two could not resolve the matter, the officer who claimed ownership of the said girlfriend went home where he picked up his firearm and returned to the night club to shoot his colleague in the stomach and bolted the scene.

“Sadly, the bullet which penetrated went on to kill a male patron in the nightclub. The shot officer was rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals where we understand is in the intensive care unit” he continued.

Our correspondent reports that the shooter while armed is on the run. We are also trying to ascertain the marital status of the two police officers. When reached for a comment, the Zambia Police Public Relations Department promised to avail more details later.