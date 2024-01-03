DSTV WILL NOT TELEVISE THE AFCON

NO AFCON ON MULTICHOICE SUPERSPORT

SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not

secured the rights to broadcast the toumnament.

However, AFCON 2023 games will be avallable through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football flans across Africa continus

to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games avallable on DStv and

GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super

League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions