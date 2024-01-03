DSTV WILL NOT TELEVISE THE AFCON

NO AFCON ON MULTICHOICE SUPERSPORT
SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023
scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not
secured the rights to broadcast the toumnament.
However, AFCON 2023 games will be avallable through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.
Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football flans across Africa continus
to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games avallable on DStv and
GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super
League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions