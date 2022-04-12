DUNDUMWEZI MP FEELS NEGLECTED AFTER CSC ALLOCATES ONLY 12 TEACHERS TO HIS CONSTITUENCY

Kalomo’s Dundumwezi Member of Parliament, Edgar Sing’ombe says he feels neglected after the Civil Service Commission (CSC) allocated 12 teachers to his constituency in the ongoing teacher recruitment.

Ministry of Education last week advertised the recruitment of 30-thousand teachers as proclaimed in the 2022 national budget.

Sing’ombe has since questioned how the Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission arrived at 12 when his area has a teacher deficiency.

