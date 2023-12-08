East African troops withdraw from Democratic Republic of Congo over criticism

Media reports say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he will run for a fifth term in office.

Russian authorities said that he talked about what he wanted to do during a meeting with people who are involved in the war in Ukraine.

It comes the day after officials picked 15-17 March 2024 as the days for the presidential election.

It is very likely that Mr Putin will be elected again because there is almost no one opposing him and he controls the Russian media completely.

He has been ruling Russia for a long time, longer than anyone since Josef Stalin. If he gets another term, he will stay as president until at least 2030.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said that a lot of people want Putin to keep leading, but it’s up to him when he announces his decision.