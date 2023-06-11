Chasefu – 11th June,2023

EAST TRADITIONAL LEADER COMMEND NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT FOR CAPITAL, CDF PROJECTS IN CHASEFU DISTRICT

A traditional leader has commended the New Dawn Government for capital and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Projects in Chasefu District of Eastern Province.

His Royal Highness Senor Chief Magodi of the Ngoni people of Lundazi and Chasefu Districts, said the Government has done a lot of Projects in the district since it was ushered into power in 2021.

The chief cited projects such as sinking of boreholes, procurement of a grader and construction of a mortuary at the mini Hospital among others.

The chief went further to commend the government for free education policy for all.

He said most of the children and youths in Chasefu District are now able to go to School and acquire different skills under Secondary School and Skills Development Bursaries.

The Chief also appealed to the government to work on Chipata – Chasefu Road and Connect the district to National electricity grid.

He said the bad state of the Road and lack of ZESCO Power in the district, are the major challenges the community is facing in the district.

The Chief was Speaking yesterday, when the Provincial Minister Mr Peter Simon Phiri, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, on his way to monitor the progress of Capital and CDF projects in Chasefu District.

Mr Phiri assured the Chief that the plan to work on Chipata – Chasefu road and connecting ZESCO Power to the district is already in process.

He said by the end of 2023, the district will be connected to ZESCO electricity Power grid.

The Provincial Minister further to said that apart from Chipata – Chasefu Road the government will also work on Chipata – Chadiza ,Chipata – Vubwi and Lundazi – Chama Roads.

The Provincial Minister was accompanied to Chasefu District by the Permanent Secretary Mr Poul Thole and welcomed by Chasefu District Commissioner Mr Lufeyo Ngoma, Council Secretary Mr Kennedy Bwalya, District Council Chairperson Mrs Chimwemwe Banda and District heads of government and Non Governmental Organisation ( NGO) Departments.

During his tour he monitored Chasefu Mini – Hospital, a GRZ funded Project and a five hundred thousand kwacha (K500,000) Mortuary project constructed under 2022 CDF at the mini Hospital.

Mr Phiri later had a meeting with United Party for National Development (UPND) District and Constituency party officials in the district who promised to continue working tirelessly in supporting the party due to its good policies.

Meanwhile, in the related development Chief Phikamalaza of Ngoni people in Chasefu District appealed to Government to construct a boarding Secondary School in his Chief Chiefdom.

The traditional leader said his Chiefdom has no boarding Secondary School, a situation which he described as a challenge for a girl child who are vulnerable in accessing education by walking long distances.

The chief said with the policy of free education for all most of the children in his Chiefdom are willing to be in School but they are being subjected to long distances.

The chief said the situation is contributing to early marriages due to unwanted pregnancies at a tender age.

CIC Press team