EAST UPND DEMANDS REVERSAL OF PROMOTIONS OF COMPROMISED CIVIL SERVANTS

The United Party for National Development UPND in Eastern Province has given government a fourteen day ultimatum in which to reverse all promotions of some civil servants that were allegedly done on partisan lines in the province.

UPND Eastern Province Chairperson, Johabie Mtonga, has accused the named officers of being Patriotic Front-PF cadres that had made it difficult for the UPND party to function when it was in the opposition

Mr. Mtonga has cited the Zambia Police Service and Ministry of Education as some of the institutions that had some people elevated by the former ruling party because of their loyalty during the past regime.

Mr. Mtonga says the ruling party is disappointed and denounces the act of promoting people who were enemies of the party.

He has instructed UPND District officials to scrutinize suspicious promotions that were done before the UPND took office on August 12, 2021. However, the move has raised concerns among governance stakeholders that view the stance as a mere witch-hunt that may affect innocent people that got the job on merit.