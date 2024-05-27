Easterners accuse UPND of harassing them

THE people of Easter Province have disapproved President Hakainde Hichilema’s style of governance and have accused the UPND government of the continued harassment of former President Edgar Lungu and the other people who hail from the region.

Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani said the people of Eastern Province were worried about the continued harassment of the former head of State.

“It is like Zambia has different elaws, some that do not touch the people of the south and the law that was for everyone, its hard to understand how this has been working https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/