ECL AND HIS ALEBWELELAPO TEAM MUST QUICKLY REALIZE THAT HH IS NOT THEIR ENEMY BUT THEIR PROTECTOR

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Former PF leaders seem to have developed a pathological hate against President Hakainde Hichilema.In their view, whatever misfortunes they’re going through,they think it is President Hakainde Hichilema who is behind that.That is where they are missing it.As a matter of fact, President Hakainde Hichilema is the one protecting them.



The problem with the former PF leaders is that they think the way they used to sit and start planning on how to fix individuals when they were running government,that’s how President Hakainde Hichilema does.The plain truth is that President Hakainde Hichilema has never called anyone nor sat down with any state agent to start discussing on how to fix individuals…never at all! Those with an opportunity to talk to HH can attest to this fact!

Sometimes he gets shocked when he’s accused of trying to fix ECL and his alebwelelapo team! The man as an individual is completely innocent! Yes they could be other UPND members including state agents who still have bones to chew with these former PF leaders but count HH out! The day President Hakainde Hichilema will give up on ECL and his alebwelelapo team, that will be the day a catastrophe will be tickled against this alebwelelapo bunch.

ECL and his alebwelelapo crew must realize that when they were running this government,they injured a lot of people who are still yearning for revenge.They permanently disrupted alot of families’s stability.

Most of those injured families will never recover from the pain inflicted on them by these former PF leaders.Think of the relatives and friends of those who were murdered during the ECL regime,if they were to find a chance,no matter how little that chance can be to hit at ECL, do you think they would even notify President Hakainde Hichilema? What about those civil and defence government officers who were being constantly victimized by the PF regime, finding a chance,do you think they can spare ECL and his alebwelelapo team?

There are hundreds of UPND cadres who were permanently disabled at the hands of the PF when it was in power,these cadres still carry that hate even today, they’re still licking the wounds of PF’s brutality,if they find corruption or any other criminal act evidence or witness against ECL and his alebwelelapo team do you think they can even notify President Hakainde Hichilema? Not at all they would rather take it straight to state agents harboring similar revenge motives to pull a fast one on them!



ECL and his alebwelelapo team are aware that government machinery is a huge and complicated organism.It has a lot of human beings with different personal feelings.

Therefore, the more they get obsessed with President Hakainde Hichilema the more they will continue miscalculating their political strategies.That is how they failed even to notice the moves PF President Miles Sampa was pulling against them! PF President Sampa pulled a carpet off their feet without them noticing it because their focus was on a totally wrong target….HH!

Even after this,they still believe President Hakainde Hichilema was involved in President Sampa’s take-over of PF!



The driving force behind the ECL and his alebwelelapo team is arrogance.They still carry the same arrogance they were exhibiting when they were in government.



ECL still thinks he can do whatever he wants whether within the law or outside the law without consequences.He thinks he can still continue being a constitutional deliquency without being reprimanded.



For instance,he thinks he can just wake up from his own retirement and take over the presidency of PF from Miles Sampa without a fight, isn’t that arrogance?



ECL and his alebwelelapo team think they can simultaneously mount fights against so many forces and expect to win? Sometimes the arrogance of these former PF leaders is astounding.

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386