ECL Clears air on 2026 re-election bid question

…in local radio interview says the field is open

19.02.24

The sixth President of Zambia has clarified for the umpteenth time that a re-election bid in 2026 is not his priority adding that, what is important for him presently is to save and preserve democracy in the country.

Mr Edgar Lungu said the emergency of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is more important to him right now than his perceived personal political ambitions, a statement he reaffirmed for the umpteenth time since the question popped up in public.

“The bigger picture for me is UKA,” President Lungu said in the 47-minute interview, “UKA has many parties and about ten candidates so there are many people to choose from and unite behind in UKA ´ngatwaumana akapi´ (if we put our hands and heads together in unity).”

When pressed to categorically state whether he would run given a half a chance, the sixth President Lungu said in bemba, “ for me I have always said if the good people of Zambia want me to come back, I may consider coming back.”

He added, “if they (UKA) say we float another candidate, so be it I have no problem with that we have lots of talent in UKA, the bigger picture is UKA because we need to remove this (UPND) government.”

Mr Lungu said, “whoever becomes President of Zambia in 2026, because the current government is going nowhere, will have a tough job ahead to bring this country back together.”

President Lungu also added that if, hypothetically he returned to the polls and eventually government in 2026, he would revisit the ´free education policy´ and make it better.´

“There has been no free education in Zambia under UPND, there has been a dilution of education theres no quality education now and there can’t be quality education if one teacher has to take on 300 pupils, examine 300 pupils and expect good results,” said President Lungu.

The sixth President ´never´ said he would scrap free education in the 47-minute interview as reported in sections of the local press.

Mr Lungu added that if he was to return to power, he would also revive the ailing health and agriculture sector and make them viable again.

Source: ECL radio interview