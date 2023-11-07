PF Was For Few Ethnic Groupings:

‘ECL could take back Zambia to tribalism’

Those who say PF was not a tribal party, here are ECL’s Ministers.

This is why some people during PF regime thought bemba was Official language and they still get offended when they hear others speak their language not bemba.

If Zambians are to be united, two things must happen, to finish PF or make ECL know that the party is not his personal to holder to do with it as he please.

ECL:

✓Opposed and looked down on everyone who was from other regions.

✓Ministerial positions were purely for few regions and tribes.

✓PSs were for those who spoke the same tongue.

ECL used PF to divide Zambia when the founder used the party to bring everyone from all parts of the nation together.

Topline Details