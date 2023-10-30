ECL HAS RIGHT TO JOIN ACTIVE POLITICS – MIYANDA

GOVERNANCE Observer, Wesley Miyanda, says former President Edgar Lungu’s bouncing back to active politics is welcome as it is within his Constitutional and Democratic Rights to do so.
He has however reminded the Country’s 6th Head of State that the current political environment is completely different from what was obtaining under his leadership, remarking that politics is now about competing on ideas as opposed to physical violence.
Miyanda also feels that Lungu should have remained as a Father figure for the Nation, stating that he might have been misguided by Patriotic Front-PF proxies who are swollen with selfish interests.
Lungu announced his comeback to active politics in what he stated as a move to save the PF from state persecution and selfish opportunists bent on seeing the former ruling Party collapse.
For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9
