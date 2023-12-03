ECL, IF MPS WANT TO LIFT YOUR IMMUNITY , WAIT FOR THEM DONT REMIND THEM .
By Mark Simuuwe
I saw a statement by ECL on lifting of immunity. If I were an MP , he does not even need to wonder about it , it would be the first thing I would lift ; the man was heartless to say the list .
Citizens died at his time , Zambia got highly indebted, and our economy got damaged and mending it is a process. Today he can turn round with hypocrisy thinking people have forgotten?
He is seeking sympathy , has he forgotten that he caged his friend for 127 days yet he is walking and even jogging ?
He could not even allow press conferences in many cases which he is enjoying today .
Has he forgotten the live ammunitions in sesheke on his friends ?
Has he forgotten he arrested his friend about 15 times for no offence ?
Has he forgotten the thousands of citizens whom he fired for coming from other regions and divided the country on ethnic grounds, promoted tribal politics and closed media houses ?
He caged whoever opposed him and was unforgiving . He is calling for trouble on himself after many people in government have opted to ignore his behavior .
In fact , lifting his immunity is long overdue if I had a choice !! He should not dare citizens after causing so much pain . The high unemployment we are no addressing is because of his blind leadership which imposed an employment freeze .
The salary increases for civil servants were frozen ; he refused to pay farmers , intimidated foreign investors .
Destroyed KCM through liquidation , abused state vehicles and used them for campaigns by removing number plates with his PF members .
Your time is gone!! Wait for parliament to debate your immunity lifting if the MPs so wish .
Your public behavior and arrogance speak volumes on the manner you ran a tyrannical government.
The media was damaged and you went and even ensured laws to kill democracy were passed like Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Law .
You even aimed at amending the constitution to completely destroy our democracy through BIll 10; today you want to pretend to love our democracy?
You wanted to pass a law to kill the media completely – do you think we have forgotten?
Instead of enhancing the Public Order act , you aimed to use it to kill democracy.
We will not forget your bad leadership sir ; don’t cry when your accomplices are being caged . You said they can’t arrest you because you are innocent!