ECL, IF MPS WANT TO LIFT YOUR IMMUNITY , WAIT FOR THEM DONT REMIND THEM .

By Mark Simuuwe

I saw a statement by ECL on lifting of immunity. If I were an MP , he does not even need to wonder about it , it would be the first thing I would lift ; the man was heartless to say the list .

Citizens died at his time , Zambia got highly indebted, and our economy got damaged and mending it is a process. Today he can turn round with hypocrisy thinking people have forgotten?

He is seeking sympathy , has he forgotten that he caged his friend for 127 days yet he is walking and even jogging ?

He could not even allow press conferences in many cases which he is enjoying today .

Has he forgotten the live ammunitions in sesheke on his friends ?

Has he forgotten he arrested his friend about 15 times for no offence ?

Has he forgotten the thousands of citizens whom he fired for coming from other regions and divided the country on ethnic grounds, promoted tribal politics and closed media houses ?

He caged whoever opposed him and was unforgiving . He is calling for trouble on himself after many people in government have opted to ignore his behavior .

In fact , lifting his immunity is long overdue if I had a choice !! He should not dare citizens after causing so much pain . The high unemployment we are no addressing is because of his blind leadership which imposed an employment freeze .

The salary increases for civil servants were frozen ; he refused to pay farmers , intimidated foreign investors .

Destroyed KCM through liquidation , abused state vehicles and used them for campaigns by removing number plates with his PF members .

Your time is gone!! Wait for parliament to debate your immunity lifting if the MPs so wish .

Your public behavior and arrogance speak volumes on the manner you ran a tyrannical government.

The media was damaged and you went and even ensured laws to kill democracy were passed like Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Law .

You even aimed at amending the constitution to completely destroy our democracy through BIll 10; today you want to pretend to love our democracy?

You wanted to pass a law to kill the media completely – do you think we have forgotten?

Instead of enhancing the Public Order act , you aimed to use it to kill democracy.

We will not forget your bad leadership sir ; don’t cry when your accomplices are being caged . You said they can’t arrest you because you are innocent!