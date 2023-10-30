ECL Is Embarrassing Himself:

‘ECL has just made himself vulnerable now’

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on arrival at PF Party Secretariat thought it would be more like a walk in a park, he forgot that even parks have rules. One doesn’t just leave the park and go back as and whenever he or she pleases.

Here are few things to note:

✓ECL with immunity can’t sue Miles Sampa.

✓ECL has to reapply to rejoin PF.

✓ECL has to wait for 3 years to be accepted.

✓ECL can or cannot be accepted back in PF.

As the situation stands, his is blocked from accessing PF Secretariat premises, meaning for him to be PF he has to create faction.

Apparently it is safe to say Miles Sampa has fixed Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s political stubbornness and made him vulnerable.

ECL bragged about being stupid, but he has proved to be beyond stupid.

