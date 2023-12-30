ECL, KEEP QUIET ABOUT OUR CORRUPTION – MP

DUNDUMWEZI Constituency Member of Parliament, Edgar Sing’ombe, has charged that in as much as corrupt individuals may exist in the New Dawn Administration, Former Republican President, Edgar Lungu, has no moral standing to speak out against the vice.

Sing’ombe tells Byta FM News in an interview that during Lungu’s tenure as President, Ministers accused of being corrupt could continue in their capacity without dismissal to pave way for investigations.

He has accused the former Head of State of having openly endorsed corruption in his administration by being tolerant to perpetrators of the vice.

Following corruption allegations involving former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo, Lungu described the fight against corruption under the New Dawn Government as a shame.

Lungu said the fight only appears to be targeted on the opposition while protecting individuals aligned to the United Party for National Development-UPND.

