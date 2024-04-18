“ECL LEADS HIGH POWERED DELEGATION TO KUOMBOKA CEREMONY,”
Thur. April 18, 2024
6th President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also Patriotic Front President ,is leading a high powered delegation to Mongu for the Kuomboka Ceremony.
The Kuomboka Ceremony is being graced by Mwine Lubemba His Royal Highness the Chiti Mukulu Kanyanta Manga II of the Bemba People of Luapula Province.
President Lungu’s delegation includes Members of the PF Central Committee, Members of Parliament and several party functionaries.
