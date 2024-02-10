ECL MOURNS GEINGOB

Lusaka-9th February 2024

Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu today signed the book of condolences for the late Namibian President His Excellency,Hage Gottfried Geingob.

President Lungu hailed President Geingob as a pan africanist who promoted the interest and cause of SADC and Africa.

He also hailed the sound bilateral relations between Zambia and Namibia.

Zambia hosted the liberation movement SWAPO and after independence, Zambia’s professionals helped such as Hon. Mkondo Lungu helped set up the civil service in Namibia.

President Lungu was accompanied by Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and former Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa.