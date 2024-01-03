ECL SENTENCES FORMER PF MEMBERS’ POLITICAL CAREER TO DEATH ; EXTINCTION OF FORMER PF MEMBERS’ POLITICAL CAREER

ECL SENTENCES FORMER PF MEMBERS’ POLITICAL CAREER TO DEATH ; EXTINCTION OF FORMER PF MEMERS’ POLITICAL CAREER

By Mark Simuuwe

Now , Fred M’membe has dribbled all former PF members, including ECL and M’membe himself to get the structures into Socialist PF part 2 , commonly known as Socialist Party .

“A number of staunch Socialist Party members will be removed and replaced from structures by incoming politically hunger stricken former PF members. “A Socialist Member source has confirmed.

Meanwhile, former PF members have vowed to overthrow Fred M’membe once in Socialist Party.

“ teti M’membe atutangilile bane . Ni Ba Sata abalemuleta mu pepi , not ifwe” ( M’membe can’t lead us …it is Sata who could bring him close not us ) .

“ bena father Bwalya nabena Anthonio alebelesha not ifwe”, ( it is the likes of father Bwalya and Anthonio he could tossed around not us ).

This marriage reunion between old PF members that ran away from Miles Sampa , and former PF members who were ejected from PF , after supporting debt contraction , like Fred M’membe has come after the former PF members began to realize that they would lose it to Miles Sampa .

As for those PF MPs who went with the ECL faction , they have refused to recognize the marriage between ECL and am’membe are and claiming that Fred M’membe is politically dwarf as ECL himself and thus the need for fresh blood at the top . In fact many of them claimed that ECL is far stronger than M’membe .

Many citizens may recall , it is the same group which plundered national resources , money being found in Ukwa bags and Illegal Mukula log failed exports which ZNS is mopping across the country to auction.

It is the same group which left the country in serious debt , stopped recruiting youths in government, charged parents for school pupils to have education , liquidated the KCM , killed Mopani Mine , and Irresponsible debt contraction which the UPND New Dawn government is restructuring !

The same group is regrouping as they swim in muddy waters of the same minority supporters .