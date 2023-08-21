ECL SHOULD AVOID CAUSING CONFUSION IN THE COUNTRY BY USE OF HIS PRESENCE ANYWHERE …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is un becoming because ECL as a former head of state is supposed to be on the side of govt and not in politics , these tours ECL is doing including the markets have a lead to his next desires after serving this country as a former president . It is very clear ECL is inconcilable with the UPND govt , and this will cause confusion and a stand off in the country if not carefully addresses , when a former president tours he is under govt and not with political party reasons .

It is very important that ECL accepts to recieve guidance from govt than taking things for granted that he has all the rights as former president to do anything he wants anywhere in the country , this is not helpful for a a former president because protocols still exist in order to have a securable environment for him and follow the conduct with other govt officials , but in my view ECL is moving like a political contender , he should not forget that he made more enemies than friends during his reigns.

We have seen the advances ECL has been doing , let him just declare what his intentions are , all will be well because he will be with the PF party in all his dealings away from govt , testing zambians whether he is still popular in these public gatherings like ceremonies and markets has a danger on his life and a risk for anarchy and disorder in the country , testing waters has a positive or negative consiquency , therefore ECL must accept both .

If ECL still feels he has the capacity to erase the barbaric history in the minds of zambians , let’s see him come up more open and genuine politically so that his movements are not observed as a former president but an opponent in the future elections . Someone should provide counsel to ECL we need him to be safe as a former president , these risks he is undertaking are very unnecessary if they are meant to psychologically tempt the people to think he is still available for politics and contest . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY

