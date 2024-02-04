ECL Should Stop Playing With People’s Emotions

I am disappointed with the former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with his language of trying to confront people with his daunting language due to the freedom space in the country, that he never used to accord others, especially the biggest opposition party then, UPND.

2015 :A vehicle, owned by PF cadres that was trailing Mr. Hichilema’s convoy

I would urge him to stop playing with people’s emotions especially the current Republican President His Excellence Dr. Hakainde Hichilema who he several times sent his thugs to eliminate him to the extent of him sometimes using unworthy exit outlets. Zambians are still alive to the thuggery behavior of his party cadres that even included members of parliament then.





It is therefore shocking for him to think Zambians have forgotten and would be swayed into believing him that the state of the country currently is worse than during his reign up to the time he wanted to hand over power to himself against people’s wish.

He should be reminded that playing to the gallery would not help but will just reduce him to a mere cadre when he is supposed to be the statesman by now. It is good that President Hakainde Hichilema is smart to be reduced to commenting on such open lies.

In which regime did we see people burning money with impunity without arrest when that is a serious offence that needed people to be arrested? In which reign did media houses have the biggest disruptions of programs by where UPND membership were being hosted, if not in his regime.

It is for this reason that ECL should be cautious enough as he mobilizes the opposition political parties into an alliance by not opening the healing wounds of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance members, barely two and half years after a traumatizing campaign trail for the current ruling party UPND Alliance.

We are critically watching your maneuvers because you are trading on a path of crying sympathy to the outside world when you are found wanting. Take this freedom with caution and never abuse it.

Wisdom Muyunda

MEDIA DIRECTOR

COPPERBELT PROVINCE UPND / MDC ALLIANCE