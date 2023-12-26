ECL VISITS PF SOUTHERN PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON AT MAINA SOKO, WISHES HIM A QUICK RECOVERY.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu visits PF Southern Province Chairman Leonard Siachona Simalonga who has been unwell and admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

The former head of state is accompanied by the PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda, MCC Hon Richard Musukwa, MC Emmanuel Mwamba and former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani.

The former head of state was impressed with the rate at which the Southern Province Chairman was recovering from illness and wished him well as he gets back to full health.

Andy luki jr.| Tuesday, 26th, December 2023 | Maina Soko Military Hospital | Lusaka, Zambia |