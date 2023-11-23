ECL WAS ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021-ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has submitted in court that ECL was eligible to contest the elections in 2021 and he is eligible to contest the Elections in 2026.



This is in a case where a petutioner and the government through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha SC appointed by President HH has challenged the judgement of the Constitutional Court in 2021 forcing them to recall the earlier judgment of 2021 to stop President Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections.