ECL WAS ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021-ECZ
The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has submitted in court that ECL was eligible to contest the elections in 2021 and he is eligible to contest the Elections in 2026.
This is in a case where a petutioner and the government through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha SC appointed by President HH has challenged the judgement of the Constitutional Court in 2021 forcing them to recall the earlier judgment of 2021 to stop President Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections.
This article is half baked because it lacks reasonable grounds why ECL was eligible to stand for elections in the yr in question.Why was he qualified to stand ?
“This is in a case where a petutioner and the government through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha SC appointed by President HH has challenged the judgement of the Constitutional Court in 2021 forcing them to recall the earlier judgment of 2021 to stop President Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections.”
Is this the fact of the case?
Earlier articles suggest the Petitioner brought the action, at what point did the state become a joiner to the case? Lets see that submission and their(the state) position verbtum.
I (and this is my personal opinion) find this article and the said position that ECZ take strange. Are they saying that they support earlier Con Court judgements as being correct? The Petitioner raises new aspects in his petition that were not raised earlier.
Ability to stand given that ECL stood in two earlier elections namely 2016 and 2021.
In contrast ECL states in his response that in standing for 2016 election he was only completing the term of MCS. And that should not be considered a “standing” or a “term”
Seems ECZ doesnt have an opinion but reguritates what they think we want to hear.
ECZ as an entity should have a position, as they did when the issue of two copperbelt by elections came up. Lusambo and his counterpart.
Its important that institutions help us understand their position and their basis. This “neither here nor there atitude leads us to believe state institutions have no independent thought. Slipping back to the same old same old…that we saw in the previous regime.
Is it the article and its writer or what Is being suggested as being the status quo? Let Journalist inform us. Let them be serious about their craft. Editors bikeni mano ku nchito…